Scottish company enters administration leaving wedding and charity events in doubt

A POPULAR East Lothian events venue has closed down after the company renting the space went into administration. Eskmills Venue is a popular events space in Musselburgh, East Lothian where weddings and other events are run by Hickory Scotland Limited. Hickory Scotland Limited went into administration on Wednesday (NOV20) with the future of booked events now in question. While landlords are looking for another company to take over the Eskmills Venue, those with bought and paid for events are left to wonder if they'll go ahead.

A popular East Lothian events venue has closed down after the company renting the space went into administration.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eskmills Venue is a popular events space in Musselburgh, East Lothian where weddings and other events are run by Hickory Scotland Limited.

Hickory Scotland Limited went into administration on Wednesday with the future of booked events now in question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While landlords are looking for another company to take over the Eskmills Venue, those with bought and paid for events are left to wonder if they'll go ahead.

Weddings, charity balls, staff parties and more are now in question with some people staring down a £9,000 loss.

Weddings at the events space are advertised by events and catering company Hickory Scotland Limited at £8,950 all inclusive.

Couples with weddings booked through the company have been left questioning the future of their big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company announced it was going into administration internally to staff, those with events booked through Hickory Scotland Limited have yet to hear from the organisation.

Companies House now lists the company's status as ‘in administration’ with officers now overseeing the insolvency process.

The news has left many hopeful event attendees in distress with no way of knowing whether their planned events will go ahead.

Opus, a recruiting and administration business advisory group will handle the administration process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hope to resolve the issue in the next week by finding new investors for Hickory Scotland Limited.

A post made to a local social media page made yesterday reads: “If anyone has bookings at Eskmills venue, weddings or bingo, they have gone into liquidation.”

It has received over 175 comments from concerned customers questioning whether they will receive a refund.

Emma Brown, a council employee who is involved in a charity event planned for Saturday (NOV23) today said: “We paid £4,000 for use of the venue, welcome drinks and canapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in touch with our insurance company, because we have insurance, but were not sure they'll pay out for a company going into administration.

“I don't know whether we can still use the venue, we’ve lost the money, I’m heading to Eskmills now to talk to the landlord.”

The charity ball was planned in memory of two women who passed away during Covid and the future of the event is now unclear.

Story: Deadline News by Douglas Simpson