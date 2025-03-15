Diddy still faces dozens of other lawsuits and criminal charged relating to sex trafficking and racketeering. | AFP via Getty Images

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has pleaded not guilty to new federal charges of forced labour.

The 55-year-old music mogul appeared in court in Manhattan on Friday (14.03.25) to face allegations that he forced some of his employees to work long hours on minimal sleep.

The record producer has also been accused using physical, financial, or reputational harm, or threats, to exploit his ex-employees. The federal government also alleges that the hip-hop star used threats or physical force to pressure at least one former employee to engage in sexual conduct with him. Combs has denied the allegations.

Arun Subramanian, the judge overseeing Combs' case, has opted to delay opening statements in Combs' trial until May 12.

Combs' legal team have argued that the original date - May 5 - wouldn't have allowed them sufficient time to prepare for the trial.

Combs - who is the founder of the Bad Boys record label - is also facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rap star appeared in court in September to plead not guilty to the charges.

Asked during a court hearing how he pleaded to the charges, Combs replied: "Not guilty."

Marc Agnifilo - Combs' lawyer - subsequently said that the music star is determined to "establish his innocence".

Agnifilo told reporters outside the court: "He's going to fight this. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence.

"We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things. There's no coercion and no crime."

Combs is "not afraid of the charges" he's currently facing, according to his lawyer.Agnifilo added: "He's been looking forward to this day, and he's been looking forward to clearing his name."