Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public have been searching woods near Doncaster as police hunt a missing Nottinghamshire teenager who has not been seen for more than a week Nottinghamshire Police are hunting the 19-year-old, named only as Jacob.

A spokesman said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him. Jacob was last seen in the Retford area around midnight on Saturday 23rd March into Sunday 24th March 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is around 5ft 10" tall, of a medium build with short dark mousy hair. Jacob was last seen wearing a North Face Anorak, a hoody, jeans and blue trainers.”