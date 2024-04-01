Missing teenager: Searches take place in Doncaster woods during police hunt
Members of the public have been searching woods near Doncaster as police hunt a missing Nottinghamshire teenager who has not been seen for more than a week Nottinghamshire Police are hunting the 19-year-old, named only as Jacob.
A spokesman said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him. Jacob was last seen in the Retford area around midnight on Saturday 23rd March into Sunday 24th March 2024.
"He is around 5ft 10" tall, of a medium build with short dark mousy hair. Jacob was last seen wearing a North Face Anorak, a hoody, jeans and blue trainers.”
Members of the public have been carrying out searches in and around Bawtry, Misson, Misterton, Mattersey and other areas. If you have seen Jacob or have any information on where he is, call police on 101 quoting incident 299 of Sunday, March 24.
