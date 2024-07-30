Security expert warns holidaymakers about dangers of foreign cash points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brits need to remain vigilant of fraudulent ATM machines when travelling on holiday this summer, following the rise of ‘card skimming’ techniques deployed by criminals, warns NordVPN.

For a long time, Brits became used to inspecting ATM machines following the use of cameras that were used by criminals to record people entering their PIN number in the 2000s. While this scam never went away, it has now evolved and takes advantage of more sophisticated technology.

Recently NordVPN released its research about 600,000 payment card details stolen by various types of malware. It is not just cyber threats that people need to be aware of, with experts warning that physical payment cards are just as much of a risk, especially when travelling to tourist destinations.

This summer holiday season, Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN, is warning travellers about ATM skimmers which criminals use to steal their victim’s payment card details.

“Travellers are usually the ones who fall for ATM scams the most,” says Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN. “That is because travellers usually don’t know what the ATM in a country they are visiting should really look like. So they risk ruining their own vacation by putting their card in a compromised machine without noticing the card skimmer attached to it.”

“There will be thousands of young people travelling to destinations such as Ibiza, Malia, Kos and Tenerife and criminals are aware that judgements tend to waver after a few drinks. If tourists are in desperate need of cash and see an ATM on a street, they will head straight over to it without giving a second thought as to how safe it might be.”

What does an ATM skimmer look like?

An ATM skimmer is a device that can read a credit or debit card’s magnetic stripe after it’s inserted into a compromised machine. The device stores the data (such as the cardholders’ names, card numbers, and expiration dates) from all the cards that account holders insert into the reader until the thief collects the device later.

Criminals could use the stolen card information in a few ways: to create fake bank cards, make fraudulent purchases, or sell the stolen data online.

Skimmers come in all shapes and sizes. Some skimmers are physically attached to a payment machine, extending the card slot. Others can be installed inside the machine and are only noticeable to the most cautious users.

Criminals also use hidden cameras that attempt to capture sensitive data while a victim uses an ATM.

Lastly, a false keypad can be placed over the ATM’s original keypad to capture the user’s PIN without their knowledge.

How to spot a credit card skimmer

Although skimming devices are designed to be invisible, it’s possible to identify them by performing a visual and physical examination. Here are a few simple steps you can take:

Inspect the card reader. Is there any part of the machine that is out of alignment? If any part of it looks out of place, this could mean a skimmer has been installed.

Look for hidden cameras around the credit card reader. Check if any suspicious holes are looking down towards where you would insert your card. If yes, a hidden camera might capture you entering your PIN.

Consider how you pay. Using an application for payments or choosing ATMs in high-traffic areas or inside bank branches is safer than using cash machines located in places where fraudsters can easily corrupt them.

Travellers’ guide to secure payment card usage abroad