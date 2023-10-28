Six people arrested after shooting in Serbia leaves three dead

Six people have been arrested after a shooting incident on the border between Serbia and Hungary

Law enforcement authorities in Serbia have apprehended six individuals and confiscated automatic firearms following a deadly shooting incident involving migrants close to the nation's border with Hungary. The altercation resulted in the tragic loss of three lives and left one individual wounded. On Friday, officials announced that they had detained four Afghan and two Turkish nationals suspected of possessing illegal weapons and explosives. It remained uncertain whether they would face charges related to the shooting.

The alleged clash between migrant groups occurred early on Friday within abandoned agricultural facilities near the village of Horgos. Subsequently, police conducted a raid in the area, leading to the confiscation of two automatic rifles and ammunition. Additionally, 79 migrants were discovered and subsequently relocated to reception centres, as stated in the official statement.

Incidents of violence and armed conflicts have become commonplace near the Serbia-Hungary border, which is an EU member state. A significant number of migrants have been residing in the vicinity, seeking means to cross with the aid of human traffickers. Over recent months, Serbian police have conducted multiple operations in the border zone, resulting in the arrest of suspected human traffickers and the seizure of weapons. President Aleksandar Vucic reportedly suggested the possibility of involving the military to address the situation, as reported by state RTS television on Friday.