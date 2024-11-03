@edinburghthing

A busy area of Edinburgh was closed by police amid unverified reports that a decapitated ‘head’ had been found - as police say they attended a road collision.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 2, police officers confirmed they had responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Residents were advised to avoid the Cowgate area of the city following a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

However, rumours quickly started circulating that police were hunting through the party district after part of a body had been found. Officers have not confirmed the rumours or given any more details.

Blair Street, Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row were closed and buses are unable to serve the Grassmarket in both directions.

Following the incident Police Scotland advised: “Emergencies services are responding to a road traffic incident in Cowgate, Edinburgh. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience.”

Pictures shared on social media show a large police cordon in place near Niddry Street. Several police vehicles and a forensic team can be seen in attendance.

Providing an update shortly before 11.40pm, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in the Cowgate area of the city. Shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday, November 2, we responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing.

“As a result, Blair Street, Guthrie Street and Candlemaker Row are closed to pedestrians and traffic. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice.”

Lothian Buses has announced service 2 has been diverted following the incident. The bus operator stated: “Due to a road closure, buses are unable to serve the Grassmarket in both directions and are instead diverted towards the Jewel via Fountainbridge and Lauriston Place.

“Buses travelling towards Hermiston Gate will operate via Lauriston Place and Lady Lawson street until further notice.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.