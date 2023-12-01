The emergency services are currently on the scene, and people are being urged to avoid the area.

A major Sheffield road is closed in both directions this afternoon, following a multi-vehicle crash. The collision took place on Sheffield Parkway earlier today (December 1) and a section of the road is currently closed in both directions, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed a few moments ago.

"We were called at 11.53am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Sheffield Parkway, near Nunnery Square.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and a section of Sheffield Parkway has been closed in both directions while they continue their work," the SYP spokesperson said:

The SYP spokesperson continued: "It is shut between Derek Dooley Way and Prince of Wales Road and with emergency services at the scene, we would urge people to avoid the area."

A Travel South Yorkshire spokesperson added: "A57 Parkway Closed both ways by police. Bus diversions will be in place and delays are expected.