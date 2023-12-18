Maddy's death shocked football players and fans across the country

Sheffield United have confirmed the results of an investigation into the circumstances behind vice-captain Maddy Cusack's tragic passing earlier this year, after an independent third-party found "no evidence of wrongdoing". The review was commissioned after Cusack's family raised concerns about processes at the club prior to her passing, at just 27.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cusack, United Women's longest-serving player who was the first to reach 100 appearances for the club and was named a vice-captain ahead of the current season, died at her home in Horsley, Derbyshire, on September 20. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, with United instigating an investigation in October after Cusack's mum Deborah claimed her daughter's "spirit was broken."

Advertisement

Advertisement

But that probe found no evidence of wrongdoing at the club, with a Blades statement reading: "Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy's family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing. The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved.