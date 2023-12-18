Sheffield United release findings of investigation after tragic death of vice-captain Maddy Cusack
Devastated family claimed Maddy Cusack's "spirit was allowed to be broken" by football after Sheffield United star's tragic passing
Sheffield United have confirmed the results of an investigation into the circumstances behind vice-captain Maddy Cusack's tragic passing earlier this year, after an independent third-party found "no evidence of wrongdoing". The review was commissioned after Cusack's family raised concerns about processes at the club prior to her passing, at just 27.
Cusack, United Women's longest-serving player who was the first to reach 100 appearances for the club and was named a vice-captain ahead of the current season, died at her home in Horsley, Derbyshire, on September 20. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, with United instigating an investigation in October after Cusack's mum Deborah claimed her daughter's "spirit was broken."
Advertisement
Advertisement
But that probe found no evidence of wrongdoing at the club, with a Blades statement reading: "Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy's family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing. The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved.
Cusack also worked in United's marketing department and an inquest into her passing was opened and adjourned in October. Members of her family have set up a foundation in her name, with a fundraising campaign raising almost £15,000 at the time of writing. The foundation has helped pay for football boots for young girls and "hopes to continue her legacy by supporting other young, inspiring footballers by making a difference within women’s football."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.