A woman who died in a motorbike crash was “brighter than the sun”, her devastated family have said.

Shelby Smith was riding her Kawasaki ZR motorcycle when she was in a collision with a car.

In a statement, her family said: “Shelby was tragically taken from us aged just 28.

“She was a daughter, sister, grandaughter, fiancée and friend and was vibrant, full of life and love and laughter. Shelby was fiercely protective of her loved ones and full to the brim of dreams for continued adventures and travelling.

“She had a smile that could light up even the darkest of nights and laughter that was so incredibly infectious that you couldn’t help but laugh with her. Her independence and bravery in everything she did and still wanted to achieve will live on through those who were closest to her. She was taken from us far too soon and will be missed immensely, thought of daily and loved always.

Shelby Smith, who died in a motorbike crash in Gloucestershire aged 28 in July Picture released by Gloucestershire Police | Picture released by Gloucestershire Police

“We would like to thank all who have said kind words of support and placed flowers in memoriam. We ask that our family and those whom were closest to Shelby are given the privacy and respect to process the immeasurable grief we are feeling in the loss of a loved one brighter than the sun."

Shelby lived in Swindon. The collision happened on the B4014 in Gloucestershire between Tetbury and Malmesbury on Wednesday, July 31 close to Long Newnton just after 5.30pm.