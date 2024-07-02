Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highly trained bird of prey has been summoned to help humans tackle the problem of seagulls which have 'developed the skill to purposely attack people'.

Renner, a huge hawk, has been employed to scare off giant seagulls in Liverpool city centre.

While gulls aren't uncommon in the city, residents have shared concerns about larger and more 'skilled' birds, dubbed 'XL Gullies' appearing in recent months and swooping down to steal food.

One local told NationalWorld she believes the gulls have 'developed the skill to purposely attack people', while another noted that Greggs stores are a particular hotspot, with the birds taking sausage rolls right out of peoples' hands.

Harris's hawk brought in to scare off 'XL Gullies' in Liverpool city centre. | Dominic Raynor

Now, in a bid to scare off the pesky birds, Liverpool ONE have brought in a Harris Hawk, along with a handler. The huge bird, named Renner, was spotted on Paradise Street near Pret and John Lewis on Monday (July 1) and seemed to be doing a successful job, with no gulls attempting to steal food.

Specially trained birds of prey - such as Harris Hawks - are often used to deter seagulls and other pest birds without harming them. They are famously employed at the Wimbledon tennis tournament to prevent pigeons interfering with play.