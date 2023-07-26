Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Sinead O’Connor, known for her hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, has died at the age of 56.

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, it has been reported. The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer is survived by three children. Her son Shane passed away in 2022 at the age of 17.

In her final social media post, the star tweeted a picture of her late son, writing: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

Sinead was born in Dublin on December 8 1966. She rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album ‘The Lion and the Cobra’, and she became a household name in 1990 thanks to her version of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U’.

Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56