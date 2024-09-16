Singer strips to reveal vulnerability and empower others in live performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In an empowering move, independent 25-year-old singer Marley performed her latest song 'Me, Myself, and I’ while stripping down to just her underwear in Camden, London. In the video, which has been shared across social media platforms, Marley sang in just her knickers, bra, and trainers - reinforcing the powerful messaging in her song about self-love.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, which has been shared across social media platforms, Marley sang in just her knickers, bra, and trainers - reinforcing the powerful messaging in her song about self-love.

Marley has been insecure about her body since she was a teenager, and this is the first time she has publicly revealed her struggle, which she is hoping to combat through the power of her music. See the video here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three influencers of different sizes also shed their clothes for the transformative live performance - magnifying the moment. The reveal created a space where women of all shapes and sizes could unite to celebrate their bodies and challenge modern beauty standards.

Marley performing 'Me, Myself and I'

Marley used the public setting to challenge societal standards and promote body positivity. The singer's decision to perform in her underwear was a deliberate and courageous choice to underline the message that beauty and worth are not dictated by size or shape but by confidence and self-acceptance - demonstrating her unwavering commitment to authentic self-expression.

“This stunt was about more than just music; it was about creating a movement of self-acceptance and love,” said Marley. “I want to challenge the norms and inspire women to embrace their true selves without fear or judgment, which is something I have battled to do for a long time but want to prove it's possible - albeit I barely slept the night before!"

"Having influencers Kelly, Hannah, and Ellie join me was an amazing moment. I am so inspired by their content, and I was honoured that they wanted to share the special moment with me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Camden performance has already garnered significant attention on social media, with fans and supporters praising the initiative for Marley's bravery and revealing her personal demons for the first time.

Marley has also been using her platform to fundraise for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital and has already collected donations of £400 in her first week.

Follow Marley on Tiktok and Instagram@worldofmarleymusic