Sir Ben Ainslie at his America’s Cup team’s Portsmouth base

A former Olympian has been robbed of his Rolex watch at knifepoint.

British yachtsman Sir Ben Ainslie, who is the most successful sailor at the Olympics with four gold medals at consecutive games from 2000 to 2012, has been robbed of his Rolex watch at knifepoint in Barcelona.

The 47-year-old was mugged by a gang after leaving a restaurant on Saturday night, local media reported. The watch is said to be worth about €20,000 (£16,500). The theft was reported to police on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Ben now leads the UK's Ineos Britannia team in the America's Cup, which is being held in Barcelona until October. He has competed in the America’s Cup for a decade, with his team based in Portsmouth.

Sir Ben told The Daily Telegraph: "Barcelona is a fantastic host city for the America's Cup, and the team has felt welcomed and is enjoying our stay in this vibrant city. Like in all big cities, you can be affected by opportunistic crime and my situation is no different. This matter is now with the local authorities."