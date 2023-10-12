Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A member of the public was given a shock after discovering a snake dumped inside a Marks & Spencer bag at a bus stop near a Premier League football ground.

The RSPCA were called after the corn snake was found inside the large insulated food bag on Witton Road, in Birmingham, next to Aston Villa's stadium Villa Park.

The animal charity said the non-venomous reptile was incredibly lucky to survive after being rescued at around 8pm on Tuesday, September 26.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Ash Moore, said: “This snake was very lucky to be found and rescued in time. The bag could have easily been ignored or thrown away. No matter what the reason, abandoning an animal alone and in a situation like this is never okay.

"There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost. We're pleading with people not to abandon animals and encourage anyone who is struggling to seek help. We’ve recently launched a dedicated cost of living hub to help outline and signpost the help out there for owners."

The animal welfare charity said they received 1,031 reports involving snakes in need of help last year, many of which had been abandoned by their owners.

Ash added: “Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn’t unusual. Snakes often end up in our care when owners realise the commitment that is involved in meeting their needs and keeping them healthy. This is why we’re always saying that people should do their research before taking on a pet.”