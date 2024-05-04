Snakes on a plane – almost – as reptiles found hidden in passenger’s trousers
According to an X post by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers at Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s clothes at a checkpoint on April 26. The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag. TSA officials said the reptiles were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
