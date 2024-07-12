Adult film star Sophie Anderson, who died aged 36 last year | Sophie Anderson/Instagram

A porn star’s cause of death has been revealed by a coroner.

Onlyfans model and adult film maker Sophie Anderson died in November last year. It came a fortnight after her boyfriend, former Crystal Palace footballer Oliver Spedding, was found dead in a hotel room.

Now, as reported by The Sun, a coroner has disclosed what killed her - and it was the party drug GHB. GHB, which has the chemical name Gamma Hydroxybutyrate, was originally developed as an anaesthetic that also could treat addiction and narcolepsy, but has been adopted by some people as a performance-enhancing drug, date rape drug, and recreational drug which gives sensations of euphoria. The cause of Spedding’s death has not been determined. The Sun reported that an inquest into both deaths will be held in November.

Spedding joined the adult industry after a career as a footballer. He gave up the sport following a stint in jail and became a painter and decorator. But he was later said he regretted making adult movies, for which he was only paid £150 per film. He was said to have been a toxic influence on Anderson - her friends said he was mentally and physically abusive to her, taking her money and her freedom.

The Sun reports that Anderson’s friends allege he compelled her to see clients as a sex worker, even when she did not want to.

Sophie Anderson and Oliver Spedding | Sophie Anderson/Instagram

The Sun reports Spedding was arrested on September 11, Thames Valley Police confirmed but he was released the same day and ignoring his bail restrictions went straight back to Sophie. On October 6, friends contacted police again, sending Thames Valley Police 30 pieces of graphic evidence, including pictures and text messages. It is not believed police took any further action and Spedding was found dead in a hotel on November 15. Anderson died two weeks later in Basingstoke.

Anderson was considered a major player in and supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and regularly championed gay rights in her work. After she died a friend wrote on X: "RIP Sophie Anderson. The last few months of her life have clearly been so difficult – I rang her less than a month ago on the off chance and to my surprise she answered and was so grateful. Her and Rebecca brought porn to the mainstream – and laughs to many Night Night Soph x."