Police have named the teenager killed in a car crash in South Ayrshire last week

Jo Marshall, 17, was killed when the car she was driving collided with another car in South Ayrshire last week

A teenage driver was killed following a car crash in Scotland that left several others injured including a three-year-old girl. Jo Marshall, 17, died in a collision in South Ayrshire on Thursday, December 14 when her car, a Volkswagen Polo, collided with a Ford Transit van on the A714 between Shalloch Park Roundabout and Pinmore.

Jo was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while a 39-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl, both passengers in the car, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Two further 17-year-old females, also passengers in the car suffered minor injuries and were conveyed to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured.

Inspector Craig Beaver, of Ayrshire’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Jo’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. Our investigation to establish the full circumstances remains ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to come forward.