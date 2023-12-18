South Ayrshire: Teenager killed in car crash that left two others including 3-year-old seriously injured
Police have named the teenager killed in a car crash in South Ayrshire last week
A teenage driver was killed following a car crash in Scotland that left several others injured including a three-year-old girl. Jo Marshall, 17, died in a collision in South Ayrshire on Thursday, December 14 when her car, a Volkswagen Polo, collided with a Ford Transit van on the A714 between Shalloch Park Roundabout and Pinmore.
Jo was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while a 39-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl, both passengers in the car, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Two further 17-year-old females, also passengers in the car suffered minor injuries and were conveyed to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured.
Inspector Craig Beaver, of Ayrshire’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Jo’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. Our investigation to establish the full circumstances remains ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to come forward.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0947 of 14 December, 2023.”
