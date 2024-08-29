South Lakes Citizens Advice calls out for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whatever the political upheaval and excitement, the stark reality for many remains tough, uncertain or insecure times. More families than ever are known to be facing a monthly bills deficit, with more money going out than coming in, impacting physical and mental safety, security and wellbeing.

Based in Kendal, with a second office in Ulverston and drop-in community session in Windermere, South Lakes Citizens Advice is part of a nationwide network of local, not for profit charities funded entirely by grants and donations. Faced with record demands for their services, they are putting the call out for more volunteers.

“We’re the only charity to offer a free, confidential and comprehensive advice service on a wide range of topics including debt, welfare benefits, employment, housing, relationships and much more,” says Karen Evans, chief officer at South Lakes Citizens Advice. “That vital first port of call for people in need or crisis, helping people directly and facilitating referrals to our specialist caseworkers in Money Advice and Welfare Benefits for those with Cancer and for using food co-ops. It’s a sad and shocking hidden reality in the South Lakes.

“We’re not government funded, as people often assume, so we rely entirely on grants, project funding, and generous donations. Thanks to our work supporting people to address their problems, achieve positive outcomes, independence,wellbeingand personal resilience, we actually generate more money back into the local community than we receive, several times over.”

Volunteers

South Lakes Citizens Advice is now settled in new, more accessible Kendal town centre premises in Wainwright’s Yard. With enquires across the network reaching a record high in 2023, and threatening to rise higher this year, volunteers are key to helping the team continue their vital services.

“Some people assume volunteering means providing advice, and feel that’s not for them, but that’s not the case,” reassures Karen. “Roles can include admin, office assistance, fundraising, research and campaign work. Our minimum requirement is 6 hours per week, we can be very flexible, and you’ll receive full training, support and travel expenses.

“There are lots of benefits to volunteering in addition to giving something back, like making great friends, social activities, and learning skills that can boost a CV, career opportunities or everyday life! We have the expertise, understanding, premises and passion, and we’re needed more than ever. We know there are lots of people in our community who could help us make that difference: if that’s you, please give us a call on 015394 47185 and we can arrange a chat about our role opportunities or complete our on-line application see: www.southlakescab.org.uk

South Lakes Citizens Advice is at 1 Wainwright’s Yard, Kendal, LA9 4DP. For general advice enquiries, ring our free number 0808 2787984 for telephone and face to face appointments. Open drop-in sessions are held Tuesdays and Thursdays 10.00am – 2.00pm.