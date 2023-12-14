South Wales fire update: One person missing after explosion at industrial estate
One person is unaccounted for after an explosion at an industrial estate in South Wales on Wednesday evening
One person remains missing following an explosion at an industrial estate that destroyed at least one building in what had been declared a major incident in South Wales. Flames and smoke were seen after a fire broke out at a property on Severn Road, Treforest industrial estate, at about 7pm on Wednesday (December 13).
South Wales Fire and Rescue service said the two-storey building was “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse”. Three people were treated at the scene before they were discharged, a Welsh ambulance service spokesperson said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dewi Rose said: “At 7.05pm this evening SWFRS responded to repeat calls about an explosion at Mindset Gym, Rizla House, Severn Road on Treforest Industrial Estate, Pontypridd. SWFRS currently has 16 pumping appliances, a number of special appliances and officers in attendance. The latest from the scene is that the building, a large multi-use use two storey, commercial premises, is totally alight and at risk of collapse. Our partners from South Wales Police, WAST, Wales & West Utilities, NRW, RCTCBC, CTMUHB and National Grid are supporting us to deal with the incident, and at the moment our focus is firmly fixed on the emergency response.”
At about 11.45pm, emergency services said they were “standing down” from the high alert. The force said emergency services remain at the scene. Roads around the estate have been closed and are expected to remain closed into Thursday morning. Residents living nearby have been told to keep their windows and doors shut.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University health board said: “Our emergency departments are now standing down from their high alert following this evening’s incident at Treforest industrial estate. Please continue to make appropriate use of urgent care services to ensure those that most need our care can receive it in a timely way.”
A Welsh ambulance service spokesperson earlier said it had sent 10 emergency ambulances, seven rapid response vehicles and the hazardous area response team to the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The manager of a nearby Esso garage, Krishnaraj Nadarajah, 40, told the BBC he contacted the fire service and shut off the pumps at the station. He described hearing a “massive explosion”. Nadarajah added: “It felt like it was an earthquake or something. We went outside and there was a fire starting to build up, it was a huge fire and smoke.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.