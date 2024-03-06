In a statement, Southampton FC confirmed that its match against Preston has been postponed. It said: "The decision was made after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium site earlier today. "The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation. We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first. "The game will be postponed to a new date, which will be announced in due course, and all tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture."