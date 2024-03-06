Southampton FC: Match with Preston postponed after fire breaks out near St Mary's Stadium
Southampton FC has postponed its match against Preston North End after a large fire broke out near its ground on Wednesday afternoon. Eighteen fire engines were deployed to the scene which involved four industrial units just yards away from St Mary's Stadium.
In a statement, Southampton FC confirmed that its match against Preston has been postponed. It said: "The decision was made after consultation with the local authorities and emergency services after a major fire broke out in a building next to the St Mary’s Stadium site earlier today. "The incident has caused significant disruption in the area with road closures around the stadium still in place as fire crews continue to deal with the situation. We are grateful for the cooperation of Preston and the EFL, and while we appreciate the disappointment fans may feel, we hope they will understand the need to put the safety of supporters and staff of both clubs first. "The game will be postponed to a new date, which will be announced in due course, and all tickets for tonight’s match will be valid for the rearranged fixture."
The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Service said earlier: “Crews are currently attending a fire in Marine Parade Southampton. The initial call came in at 1.05pm. The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium.
“People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke. Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles.”
Eyewitnesses said the fire is believed to have started from a nearby warehouse.
