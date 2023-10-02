Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £5,000 reward is being offered for information after a human placenta was found in a Southampton park. The discovery was made in the Holly Brook Park area of the Hampshire city on June 21 and police have said they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of the mother and child.

Hampshire police has also launched a criminal investigation into the incident. Independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering the reward that leads to the identification of those responsible for the “unlawful concealment of a birth”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two women have previously been arrested but released without charge after police ruled them out of their inquiries.

Crimestoppers Hampshire regional manager Beth Simpson said:“There is increasing concern for the well-being of the baby and its mother, who are yet to be found. We are urging anyone who may know something to contact our charity anonymously as soon as possible.

“We have put up this reward as it is believed that someone may know or suspect who the mother is and we hope it will prompt someone to speak to us. Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of the police, keeps its promise of 100% anonymity to more than a thousand people who trust us with their crime information every single day.

“Share what you know by calling our UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or use our website’s secure anonymous online form. No-one will ever know you contacted us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information.”

Detective Chief Inspector Elizabeth Pirie, of Hampshire police, said: “We hope the mother and baby are safe, but we cannot exclude the possibility that one or both have come to harm.

A £5,000 reward is being offered for information after a human placenta was found in a Southampton park.

“We are aware that this publicity may cause the mother to be reluctant to come forward, however we expect that were the mother intending to and capable of contacting the authorities, she would have done so by now.

“Therefore we are appealing to anyone who knows the identity of the mother to get in touch with Crimestoppers as per this appeal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “We are keeping a very open mind about the many scenarios that could have led to the placenta being discovered and ask for the public’s help in finding out what has happened here.