Is the Spanish dream over for Brits? | NW

The dream of escaping to a sun soaked new life in Spain may be about to hit the rocks for thousands of Brits thanks to changes in Spanish tax rules.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non-EU residents, including UK citizens, may face a tax of up to 100% when purchasing property in Spain, with the Spanish government planning on implementing such measures.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the “unprecedented” regulations is a necessary step in tackling the nation’s housing crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanchez was keen to emphasise that this is a global issue, citing housing prices that had swelled 48% in the past decade across Europe.

Sanchez said to an economic forum in Madrid: “The west faces a decisive challenge: to not become a society divided into two classes, the rich landlords and poor tenants.”

He also revealed that over 27,000 properties in Spain were bought by non-EU residents in 2023 “not to live in but to speculate and make money from.”

Specific details of how the tax would work were not disclosed nor was a timeline for when this could officially be in place but his government said the proposal would be finalised "after careful study".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This tax proposal was one of twelve measures announced by prime minister Sanchez on Monday as he looks to target the nation’s housing emergency and aims to make housing more affordable in the country.

These measures include the transfer of over 3,000 homes to a new public housing authority, and stricter regulations alongside increased taxes on tourist accommodations.

Sanchez said: "It isn't fair that those who have three, four or five apartments as short-term rentals pay less tax than hotels."

In Barcelona, there have been protests over soaring housing costs, prompting formal action by the government.