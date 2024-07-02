Specsavers saved my life when an optician spotted a potentially life-threatening issue during eye check
Alexandra Nicol was taken to A&E after attending a clinic at Specsavers Ripon with symptoms of blurred vision in her right eye.
The Ripon 43-year-old had been suffering from reduced vision for a week which was gradually getting worse.
Alexandra had already booked the first hospital appointment she could get - at least three days - when optometrist director at Specsavers Ripon, Katherine Friis, spotted a blocked central vein (CRVO) in her right eye.
She realised straightaway that a systemic health review had to be done within two days as there was a real possibility that the possible underlying cause of the ocular vein blockage could lead to a stroke or heart attack.
"As it was Saturday, I knew it would be two days before Alex could see a GP,” said Katherine. "I decided to take Alex's blood pressure and found it to be dangerously high at 190/120. We had just completed training to offer blood pressure measuring in the community. I immediately referred her to A&E the same day for the blood pressure to be managed as an emergency.”
The intervention meant the hospital dealt with situation promptly, much to Alexandra’s relief. Alexandra Nicol said: ‘I’m incredibly grateful for Katherine and the team's reactiveness to my case. It was a very concerning situation and knowing they were on hand to help me with a quick diagnosis has helped me manage a potentially dangerous condition by receiving my medication quickly from the NHS.”