Spectacular views from the top of Holcombe Hill will soon be enjoyed by people who haven’t had to climb the hill overlooking Bury . Bury Council has been granted planning permission to broadcast images from Peel Tower to its tourist information centre at the Fusilier’s Museum in the town centre.

Peel Tower is 1,100 feet above sea level and boasts spectacular views of Ramsbottom, Bury and the Manchester and Salford skylines. From other angles parts of the Rossendale Valley, the West Pennine moors, Cheshire and even the North Wales mountains can be seen.

A meeting of Bury Council’s planning committee heard a statement from Holcombe resident, Chris Woods, who had concerns about privacy and data protection. He said: “I have serious concerns about his application.

“My objection concerns privacy and unintentional surveillance as the camera and flagpole are clearly visible from various houses and gardens in Holcombe. The camera is a powerful pan, tilt and zoom CCTV camera. As regards live streaming I have asked the Information Commissioner’s office to with regard to live streaming. Even though the images captured are not stored it still constitutes the processing of personal data if you can identify individual directly or indirectly and as such is subject to data protection regulations.”

Councillors heard that those concerns would be addressed by using the camera to broadcast static views and the council would agree not to use the zoom, tilt or pan features of the equipment. Their statement said: “The camera is to be fitted to the flagpole on top of the tower but will not obstruct the raising of the flag.

“The intended use of the camera is not to view anything other than the view from the top of Peel Tower, to show those that cannot for whatever reason climb to the top of the Holcombe Hill or the tower itself, what everyone else can see. “The camera, although has tilt and panning capabilities it will only be used in a restricted way to show the whole view from the tower.

“It will not record any data just live stream the view to the tourist information centre and will not be used on the internet. There are no intentions to live stream or to zoom into people’s faces or into nearby homes.”