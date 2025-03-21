London Fire Brigade deputy commissioner Jonathan Smith said 29 people were safely evacuated from properties near to the substation fire. A further 150 people were evacuated to a rest centre following the incident.

Sussex Police attended the address on the A259 Marina on Thursday where they found the chemicals which they say “pose a threat to life”.

A force spokesman said the incident is not being treated as terror-related but a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

Bus services and traffic have been diverted as police and emergency services remain at the scene in St Leonards and a large cordon is in place.

On X (formerly Twitter), Stagecoach South East said: “Due to a police incident in Hastings seafront, there's a road closure between Filsham Road and London Road. 323s will divert via St Vincent Rd and Filsham Road and vice versa, till further notice.”

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to police incident on A259 Marina both ways from Sea Road to Undercliff. Detour in operation - via West Hill Road. Since yesterday afternoon.”

The police declared an ‘immediate risk of threat to life’ last night (Thursday, March 20) amid an ongoing bomb squad incident.

The incident unfolded following reports of concerns about suspected chemicals found at an address on the A259 Marina, near the junction with Caves Road.

Residents in the area have been evacuated and a rest centre has been set up at the Royal Victoria Hotel for displaced residents, police said.

A spokesperson said: “The emergency response to a report about suspected chemicals found at an address in St Leonards has now been declared a major incident.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have confirmed chemicals found inside a property on the A259 Marina on Thursday (March 20) are explosive and pose a threat to life. However at this time, it is not believed to be a terror-related incident.

“There is a 100-metre cordon in place between Caves Road and Sussex Road, which also extends to some properties to the north in West Hill Road.

“Officers have attended all properties within this area and spoken with residents and we continue to urge those who remain within the defined cordon to leave to ensure their own safety.

“Well-established plans are in place with partners working together as part of the Sussex Resilience Forum in which organisations prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies

“Hastings Borough Council has set up a rest centre for displaced residents at the Royal Victoria Hotel, east of the cordon. The A259 Marina in St Leonards is closed from the junction with Caves Road and Sussex Road.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose. He remains in custody at this time.”

Superintendent Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “This is a complex but isolated incident, being supported by multiple agencies, resulting in the necessary evacuation of properties immediately surrounding the address for safety reasons. I would like to thank those residents affected and the wider community in St Leonards for their patience and support.

“The declaration of a major incident allows emergency services and other partner agencies to work together effectively to keep the public safe.”

