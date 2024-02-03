Telling news your way
Stabbing attack injures three at Gare de Lyon travel hub as Paris boosts security ahead of Olympic Games

One of the people injured was in a serious condition

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson
2 minutes ago
A French soldier of the Sentinelle security operation stands guard in a hall after a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)A French soldier of the Sentinelle security operation stands guard in a hall after a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Three people have been injured in a stabbing attack at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris. French police said officers quickly detained the attacker who used a sharp weapon in the assault at around 8am.

One of the people injured was in a serious condition, police said. Security in Paris is being ramped up as it prepares to welcome 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors for the first Olympic Games in a century in the French capital.

The Games will begin with a massive open-air ceremony along the River Seine on July 26, a major security challenge in the city that has been repeatedly hit by terror attacks, most notably in 2015.

Most recently, a man targeted passers-by near the Eiffel Tower in December, killing a German tourist with a knife and injuring two others.

