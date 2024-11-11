Stephen Fry appeals for 32 seconds to boost food banks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Fry is encouraging people to take 32 seconds to download BanktheFood, a free app that helps ensure food banks get what they need in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.

One in seven people in the UK are reported to be experiencing hunger, and food banks throughout the UK are distributing record numbers of emergency food parcels to those in need. The BanktheFood app takes “32 seconds” to download and instantly connects donors to their nearest food bank, providing a list of their most needed items, making it a simple yet impactful way to support the local people during a vital time of year.

Spoken-word artist Georgie Jones wrote 32 Seconds, which illustrates the positive impact of downloading an app in just a few seconds.

In the campaign’s launch video, Stephen Fry brings Jones’ words to life, making a heartfelt appeal to the public: While it may take minutes to make a cup of tea or inflate a balloon, it takes just 32 seconds to download the BanktheFood app and help those struggling to afford food.

Download the BanktheFood app and help your local food bank

Fry explains: “No one should have to go without essentials, and I know many people would like to help those struggling but may not always know the best way how. I hope that by supporting this campaign, more people become aware of BanktheFood and their free app that helps do good and gets people in the community supporting each other.”

Earlier this year, Trussell revealed that its network of food banks handed out 3.1 million food parcels in the past year. Shockingly, 655,000 individuals used a food bank for the first time. Families with children received 65 percent of the parcels, and the number of parcels going to pensioners significantly rose.

Emma Spring, Co-founder of BanktheFood, said: “We’re thrilled Stephen Fry has helped spread the news of the app that makes it easy to donate. With the rise in living costs, more families are relying on food banks - there has never been a more crucial time to ensure food banks are stocked with essential items. BanktheFood enables people to make targeted donations that meet specific needs. It’s about getting the right help to the right place quickly. We’re hoping the 32 Seconds campaign will inspire thousands of new donors to get involved and support their local community.”

To see 32 Seconds visit bankthefood.org and download the BanktheFood app at https://www.bankthefood.org/32seconds/

To amplify the message, inspire others to join the movement, and support their local communities, BanktheFood is inviting people across the UK to record their own reading of the poem and share it on social media with the hashtag #32Seconds.