BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan has been accused of sending "sexually explicit images" of a potential guest for his TV show, in a string of allegations. The Irish News claims to have seen details of an internal complaint from BBC staff stating that they were sent explicit images of jailed reality star Stephen Bear.

The Irish News claims that details of the complaint were revealed as part of a wider investigation looking behind the scenes of his shows on Radio Ulster, BBC 5 Live and Nolan Live on television. The publication says they have spoken to multiple sources and seen internal correspondence between Nolan and his team.

The BBC has said it cannot comment on the allegations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director of BBC Northern Ireland Adam Smyth said the BBC "cannot comment on the specifics of any individual case". Meanwhile, BBC News NI says it has not been able to independently verify the claims.

The Irish News claims they have seen messages containing "sexually explicit images" which were described as "beyond the pale” by one of the recipients in an internal complaint to BBC Northern Ireland in 2018. It has also been said that the individual suggests the initial photograph of Bear’s penis circulated by Mr Nolan was a “deliberate attempt to undermine and embarrass me”.

According to The Irish News, the complainant said “further distress” was caused when a second “different explicit photo of Stephen Bear naked" with his penis in a state of arousal was also sent out in another group text by Stephen Nolan.

Stephen Bear, who is currently serving a prison sentence for revenge porn, appeared on Nolan’s show in 2016 which saw him strip off as part of a segment on modelling. On the show, he and Nolan modelled in their underwear live on television and the footage remained on the BBC website up to publication.

In a statement, BBC Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth said: “There are important considerations of fairness and confidentiality involved in the handling of any workplace-related complaint.