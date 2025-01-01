Stockport flooding: People trapped in flats with car park submerged in water as major incident declared
Residents in a block of flats in Stockport are trapped without running water and electricity after heavy rain caused severe flooding in the area.
Footage of the flooding, taken by resident Hannah, who lives on the fourth floor of Meadow Mill, shows cars in the building’s car park completely submerged in water as rescue workers raise bottles of water to the trapped residents.
The ground floor of the building is also reportedly flooded.
There is a large emergency services presence on scene.
Greater Manchester Police has declared a major incident after flooding in Bolton, Didsbury, South Manchester, Harpurhey, North Manchester, Stalybridge, Stockport and Wigan.
Chief Superintendent Colette Rose said: “Following events overnight a major incident has been declared. This is to ensure we can continue to keep people safe through a co-ordinated effort from our collective emergency services, supported by key partner agencies.
“Anyone affected should check the relevant detail being shared by their local council, the fire service and Transport for Greater Manchester to ensure they can get the support available, which include any road closures and information centres for those displaced. It is advised to travel if it is only necessary and to take care if out and about.”
