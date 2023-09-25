Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain is braced for another storm battering this week as the Met Office issues several severe weather warnings - and says even worse could be on the way.

There will be periods of heavy rain and strong winds - up to 80 mph - across many areas of the country.

Last night, saw strong winds throughout the Irish Sea and into Scotland. That will continue today (Monday) with warnings of high winds and showery conditions, particularly in the north.

Downpours and high winds are predicted to get worse throughout the week with potential for the bad weather to be officially named the UK's first storm of the season, which will see it named Storm Agnes. Meterologists will make that decision depending on the intensity of the weather.

Tuesday forecast:

Tuesday starts with showers - heavy at times for Northern Ireland and north west Scotland - which spread eastwards through the day.

Wednesday forecast:

A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast through Wednesday, with a small chance that they could be significantly disruptive.

What to expect

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Mark Sidaway said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and strength of this weather system, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60mph gusts affecting inland areas.

"A yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of the country from 10am on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday. Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75mph, with a small chance of 80mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”

The weather is expected to stay changeable as we head into next weekend.

