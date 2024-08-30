Students: Win £200 towards your back to uni essentials

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With recent data suggesting that some students can spend up to £500 during their first week at university, TOTUM, the UK's biggest membership platform for learners and professionals have just launched their new competition that offers three lucky students the chance to win a month’s free food shop, valued at £200 each!

A new competition has just launched that allows students to win £200 towards their university food shop - all they have to do is submit a photo of their best-worst university meal.

The competition comes from TOTUM, a membership platform for both students and professionals, and will be judged by a professional chef and author of Cook Together, Dorothy Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition opened on August 5 and will close on September 14.

TOTUM is offering students the chance to win £200 towards their freshers food shop

To enter, students will need to submit a picture and brief description of what they consider their best-worst meal. Professional chef Dorothy Woods will rank the submissions based on:

Nutritional value

How balanced the meal is

How colourful your plate is

From burnt toast to questionable plain pasta with a side of tomato ketchup, the top three worst submissions will win a £200 supermarket voucher of their choice.

The competition follows some shocking revelations from a survey that TOTUM recently commissioned to 1,000 students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey asked students what they missed - or will miss the most - when moving away to university. The data revealed that more than a quarter (26%) will miss home-cooked meals more than their friends and family (22%).

When it comes to confidence in the kitchen, 20% of students claimed they didn’t feel confident cooking home-cooked meals from scratch independently, with 7% admitting they’ve never cooked a proper meal.

While almost half of students claimed they can cook 5+ meals, they admitted they ‘always rotate them’ (39%), with 10% stating they can only cook 1 to two meals on rotation.

The findings show that current and prospective students are more confident in the kitchen (48%) compared to alumni students (34%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Wild, head of marketing and membership at TOTUM said about the competition: “We’ve all heard the jokes around student diets - toast, freezer food and pot noodles - but university can be a stressful time for students. There’s a big adjustment period for freshers, while mature students might be facing deadlines and looming dissertations, all while trying to find the right balance between managing a household and their studies.

“We also completely understand that socialising and going out is a huge part of the university culture but this can take a toll on our bodies, so it’s incredibly important to eat a balanced diet. So, to help fuel students' freshers, we want to give the chance for three students to win this voucher to help them stock up on university essentials and eat well.”

The competition will end on September 14th, and students can enter the survey on Totum’s dedicated page: https://totum.com/campaigns/win-your-freshers-food-shop