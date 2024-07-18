Summer boredom? Finding the perfect extracurricular activity for your child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As parents, we all want to see our children thrive, explore their passions and develop into well-rounded individuals. With a six-week break on the horizon, we all want to keep our little ones entertained and beat the boredom!

One of the best ways to keep them occupied while supporting their growth is by helping them find the right extracurricular and summer activities. But with so many options out there, how do you choose the right fit?

Bill Marsland, Director of Education at Code Ninjas, the kids coding experts, understands this challenge well. With his extensive experience in helping children discover and nurture their interests, Bill offers practical and insightful advice. Here, his steps will help you make informed decisions that will benefit your child’s growth and happiness this summer break.

Step 1: Discover what they loveThe first step in finding the right activities for your child is understanding what they truly enjoy. Take some time to observe what they love doing in their free time. Do they get excited about building things with their hands, lose themselves in a good book, enjoy playing sports or love creating art?

Coding is one of many exciting extracurricular activities kids can dive into this summer

Have open conversations with them about their hobbies and what sparks their excitement. These simple discussions can provide valuable insights into the types of activities that will really capture their interest and keep them busy during the holidays.

Step 2: Play to their strengthsEvery child has their own unique set of skills and strengths. Figuring out what these are can help in choosing activities that they’ll not only find interesting but also excel in. For instance, if your child is a whizz at maths and loves solving puzzles, they might really enjoy a coding club like the ones we offer at Code Ninjas. At dojos across the country, ninjas – which is what we affectionately call our students – are encouraged to solve and crack codes and make their own games.

On the other hand, if they have a flair for storytelling and creativity, they might thrive in a drama or writing workshop. Finding activities that align with their strengths can boost their confidence and encourage a positive attitude toward learning.

Step 3: Find the fun in the challengeWhile it’s important for activities to be fun, they should also offer a bit of a challenge to help your child grow. The perfect activity strikes a balance between being enjoyable and pushing them to develop new skills. This keeps them motivated and helps them build resilience and a growth mindset. It’s all about finding that sweet spot where they’re engaged and learning at the same time.

Step 4: Think about personal growthExtracurricular and summer activities are not just about interests and skills – they’re also about personal development. Look for activities that help your child develop important qualities like teamwork, leadership, time management and problem-solving.

Sports teams, music bands, coding clubs and scouting groups can provide great opportunities for your child to learn these crucial life skills in a supportive environment.

Step 5: Try new thingsBefore settling on a few activities, encourage your child to try out different options. This exploration phase is incredibly beneficial as it can help them discover new interests and talents they didn’t even know they had. Many community centres, schools and organisations offer trial classes or short-term programmes that let kids test the waters before making a longer-term commitment.

At Code Ninjas, we’ve made it easy for your child to explore our programmes. Many of our centres partner with local schools, giving students the chance to experience our curriculum before they sign up to become one of our fully fledged ninjas. Not to mention, we hold free taster sessions across the country, so your little ones can get a taste of what Code Ninjas has to offer.

Step 6: Stay flexibleChildren’s interests and needs change over time, so it’s important to stay flexible. What excites them this year might not hold the same appeal next year. Keep the lines of communication open and be willing to make adjustments as needed. This flexibility ensures that they remain engaged and enthusiastic about their activities.

Step 7: Maintain a balanceWhile extracurricular activities are great, it’s crucial to maintain a healthy balance. Over-scheduling can lead to burnout and stress, which takes away from the joy these activities should bring. Make sure your child has plenty of time for rest, play and family activities. This balance is key to their overall wellbeing and development.

Step 8: Think about practicalitiesLastly, consider the practical aspects like cost, location and time commitment. Choose activities that fit within your family’s schedule and budget. Look into community resources or scholarships to make various activities more accessible. Networking with other parents can also provide valuable insights and recommendations.

Remember, the goal is to provide opportunities that are not only fun but also beneficial, laying a strong foundation for lifelong learning and development – even when school’s out for summer!

To find out more about Code Ninjas, visit www.codeninjas.co.uk