Rishi Sunak with special advisor Liam Booth-Smith | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak handed peerages to Theresa May, Sir Graham Brady and his chief of staff in a dissolution honours list announced less than an hour before polls closed in the General Election.

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, ex-chief whip Julian Smith, former defence secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish secretary Alister Jack have been given knighthoods while ex-Cabinet minister Therese Coffey is made a dame.

The Prime Minister rewarded his right-hand man in No 10, Liam Booth-Smith, with a peerage along with former 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham, and former Cabinet ministers Chris Grayling and Sir Alok Sharma.

Ex-MP Craig Mackinlay, whose battle with sepsis recently cost him his hands and feet, and former deputy Commons speaker Dame Eleanor Laing will also take seats in the Lords.

Among Sir Keir Starmer’s nominations for peerages are Blair-era foreign secretary Dame Margaret Beckett, and veteran Labour MPs Harriet Harman and Dame Margaret Hodge.