Footage shows the moment a couple allege contractors working for their neighbours removed their boundary fence at their Surrey home while they were on holiday.

CCTV shows the moment a couple say their neighbours “land-grabbed” their garden while they were on holiday.

The couple say they watched on in horror as their boundary fence at their Surrey home was removed, their patio dug up, their shed torn down and trees and shrubs chopped away by contractors working for their neighbours. The neighbours also erected a fence to claim the new boundary.

The couple put their own fence back in its original position, but the fence was again taken down and people were seen entering and carrying out work in their garden without consent - again while they were on holiday.

Couple say neighbours 'land-grabbed' their garden while they were away. | Rosa Bell / SWNS

Different surveys have been 'inconclusive' on the boundary, with only 'crude' deeds drawn up in the 1930s before the homes were built 20 years later.

The neighbours declined to comment on the dispute, but claim they had been the ones “harassed”.

The footage features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera. The episode looks at long-running boundary disputes, shocking incidents of fly-tipping and tense planning rows.

