Suspect in £26m Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard burglaries charged in Serbia

Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of F1 mogul Bernie, had around £25m worth of goods stolen from her house by the gang. Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images | Getty

The hunt for raiders who stole millions of pounds from well-known British celebrities has continued - as police announced a charge has been made.

A man accused of being involved in burglaries at Frank Lampard and Tamara Ecclestone’s homes has been charged in Serbia. According to the BBC, Serbian court documents allege Ljubomir Romanov invested money in the UK via “criminal activities”. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are working with Serbian authorities on the case.

The investments were reportedly in luxury cars, real estate in Belgrade and other items valued at 2.4 million euros. The alleged money laundering offences are understood to be linked to 2019 raids on the homes of socialite Ecclestone, former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard, and the late owner of Leicester City Football Club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items worth a total of £26 million were taken in the burglaries, with £25 million of that from Ecclestone’s mansion. Her Kensington home was raided on December 13 2019 while she was in Lapland with her husband, art gallery owner Jay Rutland, their daughter and their dog. Jewellery, cash and gems were taken from their property.

Italian nationals Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati were found to have taken part in the raids at the homes of all three high-profile victims. One suspect, Daniel Vukovic, fled to Belgrade in the wake of the raid and Ecclestone offered £250,000 for information leading to his capture, as well as a £6 million reward if her belongings are recovered. Most of the stolen jewellery and valuable watches have never been recovered, the BBC said.