Britain’s greatest ever Speedway racer Tai Woffinden broke multiple bones and has faced major operations as well as blood transfusions since his horror high speed crash, his wife has revealed.

Doctors placed Tai Woffinden in an induced coma after he was airlifted to intensive care following the three-car smash which happened on the first bend of a race in Poland a week ago. His wife and mum flew out to be by his bedside and have asked to be given space while he fights for life.

However, his wife Faye has now given an update heaping thanks on the medics who have worked tirelessly to help his recover - and all the fans who have been in touch.

In her latest instagram post, his wife Faye wrote: “Our brave boy is here with us! fighting, healing, and resting. Tai has been through more than we can even begin to imagine. Multiple broken bones, major surgeries, blood transfusions—his body has endured so much. And yet, his spirit stays strong. So does our hope.

“We’re holding on tightly, believing that each day will bring more healing, more strength, and more of him back to us.

“Anyone who knows Tai knows how open, honest, and full of life he is. When he’s ready, he’ll share his story in his own way. But right now, his only job is to rest, to heal, and to find the strength to get through this.

“The love, kindness, and support we’ve received from all of you has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. There truly aren’t words to express how deeply grateful we are.

“While we hesitate to name individuals for fear of missing anyone, we want to extend our deepest thanks to those who played a part in saving Tai. To the special person we cannot name, who played a crucial role in getting the helicopter to the track, and to the medical team inside who cared for Tai before he even reached the hospital - you gave him a fighting chance, and we will never forget that.

“To Dr. Paweł Jasiński, for organizing every surgery and ensuring Tai has the best possible team. To Rafał Roger Piątek, who has not only been by Tai’s side but also ours through it all. To Basia Karczewska, for her constant support and kindness. To the incredible doctors and medical team in Rzeszów. To the Stal Rzeszów team, especially Paweł Piskorz and Michał Drymajło your unwavering support means everything.

“To our family, our friends, and every single person who has reached out, offered help, or simply held us in their thoughts—thank you. From the bottom of our hearts.Your love has carried us through the darkest moments. We will never forget it.Lots of love Faye & Sue x”

The three times World Champion had due to ride for his home team Sheffield Tigers over the weekend in their opening fixture against Birmingham.

After the match ended in a 61-29 victory for Sheffield, the fans showed their support for Tai and his family with a moving chorus of Woffy, Woffinden, to the tune of the Boney M song Daddy Cool.

The Sheffield team posed for a picture with them in the background, and planned to send the picture to Tai’s family.