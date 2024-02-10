Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The driver of a Land Rover which crashed in Tarleton - killing him and his toddler passenger - has been named. Local man David Beckett, 50, and a 17-month-old girl, were tragically pronounced dead at the scene in Hesketh Lane on Sunday morning.

The pair - believed to be father and daughter - were travelling in a white Land Rover Discovery when it collided with a Mini Cooper and a tree at 8.26am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Mini was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is understood that David lived just half-a-mile from the scene of the fatal crash. The 50-year-old was the owner of European Horseboxes Ltd, which specialised in the sale of horse boxes to equestrians across the UK.

This week, flowers were left outside the detached home - between Oaklands Avenue and Kearsley Avenue - where David and his daughter were killed.

Flowers and cards in tribute to David Beckett and his 17-month-old daughter have been left at the scene of the crash which killed the pair on Sunday morning (February 4)

Tributes to "beautiful husband and daddy"

Tributes to David and his daughter have been left at the scene, with bouquets of flowers and touching notes of sympathy for the family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m deeply sorry for the loss of such a beautiful son, husband and daddy," said one tribute. "You’ll always be in our thoughts, deeply missed forever".

"Our love & thoughts are with you all at this sad time, sleep tight", read another card, while one of David's heartbroken friends said: "No words, RIP friend."

Flowers and cards in tribute to David Beckett and his 17-month-old daughter at the scene of the crash which killed the pair on Sunday morning (February 4)

Police investigation continues

Lancashire Police say their investigation is ongoing as it appeals for witnesses or dash cam footage of David's white Land Rover in the moments before the fatal crash.

Sgt Matt Davidson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “These are terribly sad and tragic circumstances that have resulted in a man, and a young girl losing their lives this morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones at this awful time.

“We are now appealing to you, the public, to ask that if you witnessed this collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage from Hesketh Lane or the surrounding areas between 8am and 8.30am on Sunday morning to please get in contact.

“We believe that there are people who may have witnessed the collision, or the white Land Rover Discovery in the moments beforehand, that we have not yet spoken to.

"If that is you, or you know someone who may have witnessed this collision, please get in touch.”