A teenager is fighting for his life after crashing a stolen motorbike during a police chase

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after a police chase ended in him crashing and the stolen motorbike he was on bursting into a ball of flames. The teen, who has been named locally as John-Paul Thomspon, suffered life-threatening injuries after the bike crashed into a car in Balby last night. Friends have raised concerns over the response from emergency services and South Yorkshire Police has referred itself to police watchdogs over the incident which saw Balby Road and Greenfield Lane closed overnight and into this morning.

A pal of the 18-year-old, who asked not to be named said: “He’s in hospital and in a bad way. He’s in intensive care and being helped to breathe. He crashed into another car and came off the bike. He was on fire. There was no sign of an ambulance or anything.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that it has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct over the crash.

A spokesman said: “Around 10.50pm yesterday evening (13 December), officers on a proactive operation in the Askern area of Doncaster became aware of a motorbike, previously reported as stolen. The motorbike failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced. The motorbike travelled through a red light and collided with a car at the junction of Greenfield Lane with Balby Road. On collision with the car, the motorbike set on fire.

"The man was pulled from the vehicle by officers and he was treated at the scene by both officers and ambulance staff. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. The member of the public's vehicle sustained minor damage and the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured. We have made a self-referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct in line with protocols.”