Police were called to reports of hundreds of people causing ‘anti-social behaviour’ after a party in Worthing in Sussex at 8.30pm
Officers on the scene then subsequently issued a Dispersal Order.
Following this, police also reported that an 18 year-old man was taken to hospital following an assault in Tarring, later that same evening.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of a group of around 100 to 200 people causing anti-social behaviour following a party at an address in Worthing at 8.30pm on Friday (23 February).
“Officers were quickly on scene and a Section 34 Dispersal Order was authorised, giving officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner.
“The party was dispersed, and the area was cleared.
“Following the incident, police received a report of an 18-year-old man who was assaulted at around 10.30pm in South Street, Tarring.
“As a result of his injuries, he was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1474 of 23/02.”
