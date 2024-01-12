Two teenage girls missing in Buckinghamshire - Thames Valley Police issue alert
An alert has been sent out because two teenage girls have gone missing in Buckinghamshire
Thames Valley Police is asking for the public's help because Rose, 13 and Emma, 14, have not been seen since 7am on Thursday (January 11) in the Penn area of Buckinghamshire.
Rose is slim, 5ft 3in, with blonde hair, and was wearing grey trousers, white trainers, dark jacket and beanie hat. Emma is 14, slim with dark brown hair and brown eyes, 4ft 12 in, and was wearing grey trousers, dark jacket and dark trainers.
Detective Inspector Pete Wall, said: “We are becoming increasingly worried for the welfare of Emma and Rose and we believe they have gone missing together. As such we are asking for anyone with information to please come forward. If you see them please call 999, or if you have previously seen them or know where they are then please provide you information on our missing persons page, quoting reference 43240015198.”
