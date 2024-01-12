Thames Valley Police is asking for the public's help because Rose, 13 and Emma, 14, have not been seen since 7am on Thursday (January 11) in the Penn area of Buckinghamshire.

Detective Inspector Pete Wall, said: “We are becoming increasingly worried for the welfare of Emma and Rose and we believe they have gone missing together. As such we are asking for anyone with information to please come forward. If you see them please call 999, or if you have previously seen them or know where they are then please provide you information on our missing persons page, quoting reference 43240015198.”