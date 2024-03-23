Shaquille Graham: Teenager charged with murder in southeast London shooting
A teenager has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Shaquille Graham, who was fatally shot near a nightclub in southeast London.
Tyler Roberts-Emmanuel, 18, is set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court today (March 23) in connection with the incident, which occurred on Catford Broadway around 4:30am on March 10. Paramedics attended the scene and discovered Mr. Graham with a gunshot wound.
Roberts-Emmanuel, described as having no fixed address, faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, according to the Metropolitan Police.
Speaking to the Evening Standard, Mr. Graham's friend, Luke Wilson, said: "I have lost my best friend. I'm devastated.
"This is so depressing for future generations," he added. "If people like Shaq are getting killed there's no hope.
"Some people live on the edge and become dangerously involved in gangs... my friend was not one of those."
The Met has confirmed that Mr. Graham's family is receiving support from police liaison officers during this difficult time. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD1160/10Mar.
