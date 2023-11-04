Center Parcs: Teenager dies after skateboard fall at Woburn Forest resort near Milton Keynes and Bedford
A 17-year-old has died after a skateboarding accident at Woburn Forest Center Parcs
Center Parcs has confirmed the tragic death of a teenager after a skateboard fall at Woburn Forest resort near Milton Keynes and Bedford.
A Center Parcs spokesman confirmed that a guest passed away last week.
The East of England Ambulance Service said the teenager was taken to Bedford Hospital by air ambulance after falling off his skateboard at Center Parcs Woburn Forest but sadly died.
A Center Parcs spokesman told the Daily Mail: “It is with great sadness that we confirm, following an incident at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, a guest tragically passed away last week. This is a distressing time and our thoughts are with their family and friends. At this time we are also supporting colleagues who assisted the emergency services and express our gratitude to both.”