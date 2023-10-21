Teenager killed and another ‘critical’ as car collides with wall amid Storm Babet weather warning
A teenager, 19, has died following a crash in West Yorkshire
A teenager has been killed and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in West Yorkshire on Friday evening. Police were called to reports of a single-car collision in Brow Lane, Calderdale, at around 11.17pm.
The driver, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Four other passengers were in the five-seat vehicle at the time of the collision and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The white Seat Ibiza was driving along Brow Lane towards Low Bentley when it hit a wall, West Yorkshire Police confirmed. While a weather warning was in place at the time of the crash, it is unconfirmed whether Storm Babet had any impact on the collision.
A scene and road closure are in place and officers from the major collision inquiry team are investigating. West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area or lives in the vicinity of Halifax Road and Brow Lane to check their dashcam or CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist with the investigation. MCET officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the white Seat Ibiza on Halifax Road or being driven in the area prior to the collision.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230584662.”