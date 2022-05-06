No matter which supermarket you think is the best one, you need to know when the the branch nearest to you is open

These are the opening times for all the major UK supermarkets.

Whether you’re a person who does a weekly shop, or you pop in every day to get that day’s evening meal, we all visit supermarkets regularly.

It’s important to know what time your local supermarket is open - whether you’re hoping to buy the food you need for your favourite dish before you go to work, or you need to dash into a branch to get a missing ingredient for your new recipe on Sunday afternoon.

So what times are the major supermarkets open during a general week?

Here’s what you need to know

What times are the supermarkets open on each day of the week?

Each of the eight main supermarkets have different opening and closing times according to a variety of factors including the area of the UK you live in, the type of store and the day of the week.

Most stores, for example, are open for longer Monday to Saturday.

Like all retail stores, the larger superstores in England and Wales are subject to The Sunday Trading Act 1994, which means they may open for up to six consecutive hours at any time between 10am and 6pm.

Some supermarket names offer smaller stores alongside their main superstores. This is because under the Act small shops, which are under 280 square metres, can open all day.

Opening hours are also sometimes affected by bank holidays .

Below we’ve included the general opening times for the supermarkets for every day of the week.

Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting, as times may change at certain shops.

Morrisons

Superstores:

Monday: 6am - 10pm

Tuesday: 6am - 10pm

Wednesday: 6am - 10pm

Thursday: 6am - 10pm

Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 6am - 10pm

Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Daily stores:

Monday: 7am - 10pm

Tuesday: 7am - 10pm

Wednesday: 7am - 10pm

Thursday: 7am - 10pm

Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Sunday: 7am - 10pm

Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Tesco

Superstores:

Monday: 7am - 10pm

Tuesday: 7am - 10pm

Wednesday: 7am - 10pm

Thursday: 7am - 10pm

Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Extra stores:

Monday: 6am - midnight

Tuesday: 6am - midnight

Wednesday: 6am - midnight

Thursday: 6am - midnight

Friday: 6am - midnight

Saturday: 6am - midnight

Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Express stores:

Monday: 6am - 11pm

Tuesday: 6am - 11pm

Wednesday: 6am - 11pm

Thursday: 6am - 11pm

Friday: 6am - 11pm

Saturday: 6am - 11pm

Sunday: 6am - 11pm

Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Aldi

Monday: 8am -10pm

Tuesday: 8am -10pm

Wednesday: 8am -10pm

Thursday: 8am -10pm

Friday: 8am -10pm

Saturday: 8am -10pm

Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Lidl

Monday: 8am -10pm

Tuesday: 8am -10pm

Wednesday: 8am -10pm

Thursday: 8am -10pm

Friday: 8am -10pm

Saturday: 8am -10pm

Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Asda

Monday: 7am - 10pm

Tuesday: 7am - 10pm

Wednesday: 7am - 10pm

Thursday: 7am - 10pm

Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Sainsbury’s

Superstores:

Monday: 7am - 10pm

Tuesday: 7am - 10pm

Wednesday: 7am - 10pm

Thursday: 7am - 10pm

Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Sunday: 10am - 4pm

Local stores:

Monday: 7am - 11pm

Tuesday: 7am - 11pm

Wednesday: 7am - 11pm

Thursday: 7am - 11pm

Friday: 7am - 11pm

Saturday: 7am - 11pm

Sunday: 7am - 11pm

Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Waitrose

Monday: 8am - 9pm

Tuesday: 8am - 9pm

Wednesday: 8am - 9pm

Thursday: 8am - 9pm

Friday: 8am - 9pm

Saturday: 8am - 9pm

Sunday: 10.30am - 4.30pm

Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.

Co-op

Monday: 7am - 10pm

Tuesday: 7am - 10pm

Wednesday: 7am - 10pm

Thursday: 7am - 10pm

Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Sunday: 10am - 4pm