These are the opening times for all the major UK supermarkets.
Whether you’re a person who does a weekly shop, or you pop in every day to get that day’s evening meal, we all visit supermarkets regularly.
It’s important to know what time your local supermarket is open - whether you’re hoping to buy the food you need for your favourite dish before you go to work, or you need to dash into a branch to get a missing ingredient for your new recipe on Sunday afternoon.
So what times are the major supermarkets open during a general week?
Here’s what you need to know
What times are the supermarkets open on each day of the week?
Each of the eight main supermarkets have different opening and closing times according to a variety of factors including the area of the UK you live in, the type of store and the day of the week.
Most stores, for example, are open for longer Monday to Saturday.
Like all retail stores, the larger superstores in England and Wales are subject to The Sunday Trading Act 1994, which means they may open for up to six consecutive hours at any time between 10am and 6pm.
Some supermarket names offer smaller stores alongside their main superstores. This is because under the Act small shops, which are under 280 square metres, can open all day.
Opening hours are also sometimes affected by bank holidays.
Below we’ve included the general opening times for the supermarkets for every day of the week.
Shoppers are, however, advised to check the opening times of their local store before visiting, as times may change at certain shops.
Morrisons
Superstores:
Monday: 6am - 10pm
Tuesday: 6am - 10pm
Wednesday: 6am - 10pm
Thursday: 6am - 10pm
Friday: 6am - 10pm
Saturday: 6am - 10pm
Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Daily stores:
Monday: 7am - 10pm
Tuesday: 7am - 10pm
Wednesday: 7am - 10pm
Thursday: 7am - 10pm
Friday: 7am - 10pm
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: 7am - 10pm
Visit the Morrisons store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Tesco
Superstores:
Monday: 7am - 10pm
Tuesday: 7am - 10pm
Wednesday: 7am - 10pm
Thursday: 7am - 10pm
Friday: 7am - 10pm
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Extra stores:
Monday: 6am - midnight
Tuesday: 6am - midnight
Wednesday: 6am - midnight
Thursday: 6am - midnight
Friday: 6am - midnight
Saturday: 6am - midnight
Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Express stores:
Monday: 6am - 11pm
Tuesday: 6am - 11pm
Wednesday: 6am - 11pm
Thursday: 6am - 11pm
Friday: 6am - 11pm
Saturday: 6am - 11pm
Sunday: 6am - 11pm
Visit the Tesco store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Aldi
Monday: 8am -10pm
Tuesday: 8am -10pm
Wednesday: 8am -10pm
Thursday: 8am -10pm
Friday: 8am -10pm
Saturday: 8am -10pm
Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Visit the Aldi store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Lidl
Monday: 8am -10pm
Tuesday: 8am -10pm
Wednesday: 8am -10pm
Thursday: 8am -10pm
Friday: 8am -10pm
Saturday: 8am -10pm
Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Visit the Lidl store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Asda
Monday: 7am - 10pm
Tuesday: 7am - 10pm
Wednesday: 7am - 10pm
Thursday: 7am - 10pm
Friday: 7am - 10pm
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Visit the Asda store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Sainsbury’s
Superstores:
Monday: 7am - 10pm
Tuesday: 7am - 10pm
Wednesday: 7am - 10pm
Thursday: 7am - 10pm
Friday: 7am - 10pm
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Local stores:
Monday: 7am - 11pm
Tuesday: 7am - 11pm
Wednesday: 7am - 11pm
Thursday: 7am - 11pm
Friday: 7am - 11pm
Saturday: 7am - 11pm
Sunday: 7am - 11pm
Visit the Sainsbury’s store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Waitrose
Monday: 8am - 9pm
Tuesday: 8am - 9pm
Wednesday: 8am - 9pm
Thursday: 8am - 9pm
Friday: 8am - 9pm
Saturday: 8am - 9pm
Sunday: 10.30am - 4.30pm
Visit the Waitrose store finder to check the opening times for your local store.
Co-op
Monday: 7am - 10pm
Tuesday: 7am - 10pm
Wednesday: 7am - 10pm
Thursday: 7am - 10pm
Friday: 7am - 10pm
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: 10am - 4pm
Visit the Co-op store finder to check the opening times for your local store.