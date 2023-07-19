Tesco are to make a major change to all stores as a popular product will no longer be sold.

While existing stock won’t be removed from shops, once the current range of games has sold out, they won’t be restocked. The news means upcoming games like EA FC and Spider-man 2 will not be stocked in Tesco stores.

Last year, Tesco began to phase out its in-store entertainment range, including video games, as well as CDs and DVDs.

At the time, it said the move came as shoppers moved towards digital entertainment, and as it looked to focus on ranges “where we see the highest demand from customers such as homeware and outdoor products”.

