Tesco to offer free NHS flu jabs to customers this winter - how to book

Tesco aims to help customers get vaccinated at a time that fits around their busy schedules

Tesco will be offering free NHS flu jabs at its pharmacies to some customers this winter. The retail giant aims to make the vaccinations more accesible by giving free vacciations to those over 65s, and to other groups who are eligible.

With longer opening hours than many GP surgeries and high-street pharmacies, Tesco aims to help customers get vaccinated at a time that fits around their schedule including evenings and weekends, or even combine it with their weekly shop.

Last year, only 35% of pregnant women and 49% of those in a clinical risk group were vaccinated. By offering the greatest possible number of slots, Tesco’s pharmacists hope to encourage more of those who would benefit from a free vaccination to get the flu jab.

Adrian Price, Tesco superintendent pharmacist said:“We want to make getting your jab as easy as doing the weekly shop. More than ever, it will be important to keep your family safe and well from flu. You will reduce the risk of catching flu and passing it on to older or more vulnerable family members.”

For people with heart and circulatory diseases, having the flu vaccine cuts the risk of a heart attack by 27% and of dying by 25%. Data shows that in the winter of 2019/20, there were around 6,600 excess deaths from heart and circulatory diseases in the UK, with flu likely to be a contributing factor.

Last year Tesco launched its ‘Let’s Talk’ service that saw its pharmacists and pharmacy team members trained by Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. In addition to providing regular Pharmacy services, the Tesco Pharmacy team are now uniquely able to provide specialist information and support for customers to help lower the risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

The flu jabs will be given by a Tesco pharmacist in a private consultation room, meanwhile for those not eligible for a free flu jab, Tesco is offering a £13 Private Flu Jab Service to customers aged 12 years and over.

Covid and flu jabs are being rolled out early

How to book free Tesco flu jab Tesco Pharmacy is operating an online booking system so customers can book a slot at a time to suit them.