Tesla showroom vandalised with swastikas amid growing controversy around Musk

A Tesla showroom in The Hague was recently vandalized with swastikas and anti-Elon Musk graffiti, marking a significant escalation in the backlash against the billionaire. The defacement, discovered on Sunday, follows a growing tide of criticism aimed at Musk for his management of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and accusations of enabling extremist content.

The graffiti included phrases such as “Nee tegen nazi’s” (No to Nazis) and “F*ck off fascist,” which were sprayed across the windows and walls of the showroom. This act of vandalism is the latest in a series of incidents reflecting public outrage towards Musk, who has found himself under intense scrutiny in recent months.

Tesla, which operates 12 dealerships across Dutch cities, has long been a leader in the electric vehicle market, with nearly 50,000 Model 3 cars registered in the Netherlands as of mid-2024. Despite this success, the controversy surrounding Musk is prompting Dutch businesses and individuals to reconsider their association with his company.

A notable example is Electricity grid operator Alliander, where Tesla's make up a significant portion of the fleet. According to the company’s head of social responsibility, they are now evaluating whether to continue using the cars. This shift is partly attributed to Musk’s recent behaviour, including a controversial gesture at Trump’s inauguration that resembled a Nazi salute, further intensifying the backlash.

Graffiti at Tesla showroom The Hague, Credit; @Th_Dvn_Cmdy on X | Graffiti at Tesla showroom The Hague, Credit; @Th_Dvn_Cmdy on X

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, several businesses, including large leasing companies, are distancing themselves from Tesla. The country's largest car leasing company, Ayvens, reported no decline in demand for Tesla vehicles, yet the broader sentiment is shifting. This growing wave of discontent isn’t limited to the Netherlands, with similar protests erupting in Germany after Musk’s vocal support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

In the UK, a group called "Everyone Hates Elon" is gaining traction, targeting Tesla vehicles in London with anti-Musk stickers reading “don’t buy swasticars.” They have also launched a campaign where followers can donate as little as 1p per Musk post, with the proceeds going to causes Musk has publicly opposed. This initiative reflects a broader, coordinated effort by activists to hold Musk accountable for his controversial actions.

Though Musk does not appear to be leaving the political stage anytime soon, his growing influence is sparking more organized resistance. Activists, politicians, and business leaders are turning to social media and legal avenues to challenge Musk’s reach.