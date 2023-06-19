First Bus has introduced a limited service after Unite members walked out, causing disruption to public transport

In the recent of a long and growing list of strike action across the UK - including teachers and NEU members - public transport has been impacted once again as public transport services in Leeds have grind to a halt. Around 800 Arriva and First Bus drivers have walked out from both of the West Yorkshire city's depots, causing severe disruption.

Tom Bridge, operations director for North & West Yorkshire said: “Our team is doing all we can to keep our customers moving, but there will inevitably be severe disruption and inconvenience. We apologise in advance to all our customers and appreciate their patience when travelling with us over the coming days.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But what First Bus services in Leeds remain unaffected by the strikes and which services have been impacted? Here is everything you must know.

When are bus drivers in Leeds on strike?

Arriva bus drivers walked out from their jobs in Leeds on Sunday, 18 June. As the strike is 'continuous' it means no exact end date has been disclosed, so Unite members will only return behind the wheel once an agreement or compromise has been reached by both parties.

Why are bus drivers in Leeds on strike?

Around 800 First Bus drivers in Leeds walked out from Sunday, 18 June 2023 - Credit: Adobe

The decision for around 800 First West Yorkshire bus drivers to go on strike has been motivated by the company's refusal to move the anniversary pay date.

Workers had initially agreed during the Covid-19 pandemic to change the date on which new pay rises are enacted to October as a way to assist First Bus financially. Now with coronavirus in the rear-view mirror, the major UK union has requested it to go back to April, but the company has refused to comply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the cost of living crisis continues to suffocate households across the country, with rising mortgage rates, soaring inflation and astounding energy bills, Unite has enacted the industrial action to try and fast-forward what has been described as a "much-needed" pay-rise.

Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, said in a statement: "When First West Yorkshire needed its drivers to dig deep for the company, they did. Not only did they put their and their families’ health on the line by continuing to drive First buses, they also agreed to delay getting a pay rise.

“First Group have taken advantage of this sacrifice to keep their drivers’ wages down as inflation has rocketed. Our members are absolutely right to strike at what is essentially a stab in the back by First West Yorkshire and they will receive Unite’s total support.”

What First Bus services are running during the strikes?

Buses in Leeds running on limited service will have a flat fare of just £1. The fare can be paid in cash or by using contactless payments on the bus, but the reduced rates will not be available on the app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Please note that the reduced price will not apply if services are running like normal and not affected by the strikes.

School services are largely unaffected by the walkouts, with the following operating as normal: CH24, CH25, CH26, CH27, CH28, CM3, L74, L75, L78, L79, LW1, LW2, OA2, OA3, OA4.

While the X6, X11, 72 Bradford-Leeds and the 508 Halifax-Leeds buses are also not affected.

Which First Bus services have been affected by the strikes?

First Buses running on limited service will have a flat fare of £1 for all journeys - Credit: Adobe

The following bus services are running a limited schedule or are not running at all as a result of the Arriva and First Bus strikes. It came into effect from Sunday, 18 June and will only end once an agreement between Unite and First Bus is made: