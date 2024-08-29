The Caramel Wafer crowned Scotland's most dunkable biscuit, outlasting digestives and shortbread

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The biscuit was given the title by over 100 care home residents as part of Aldi Scotland’s national biscuit challenge

Following the excitement of the 2024 Olympics and as the Paralympics commence, residents at seven care homes across Scotland have been making history of their own by participating in Scotland’s newest sport: the Dunkability Challenge.

The Belmont Caramel Wafer Biscuit 224g emerged as the undisputed ‘Dunkability’ Champion. In second place was Aldi's Belmont Digestive Biscuits 400g, followed by the Specially Selected All Butter Shortbread Fingers 160g which crumbled under the pressure, landing in last place.

Aldi Scotland, in partnership with Renaissance Care, a leading care home group, introduced the challenge to ensure that residents of all abilities could join in and experience the thrill of a competition, coming together over a good ole cup of Specially Selected English Breakfast Tea.

Ricky Tawse, 81

Over 100 participants were asked to determine which of the three classic biscuits could withstand the most tea dunks before breaking. The light-hearted competition turned an ordinary tea break into an accessible sporting event, sparking friendly rivalry amongst residents as they came together to see whose biscuit could outlast the rest.

Bunty Smith, 92, a resident at Jesmond Care Home, said: “I always have a biscuit with my cup of tea, but I never imagined I’d be competing in a Dunkability Challenge! We had such a laugh taking part and I couldn’t believe it when the Caramel Wafer was still holding up after two minutes – it’s definitely my new favourite.”

Jade McGowan, Wellbeing Lead at Renaissance Care, said: “The Dunkability Challenge was a big hit with our residents. The simple act of dunking biscuits, with a competitive twist, brought some light-hearted fun into our daily routine. It’s events like these that remind us of the importance of community and meaningful connections within our homes, and the simple joys of life.

“A big thank you to Aldi Scotland for all of their support. While the Specially Selected All Butter Shortbread Fingers and Belmont Digestives Biscuits put up a good fight, the Belmont Caramel Wafers really took the biscuit!”

Mo Clark, 76

Richard Holloway, Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “We were delighted to support Renaissance Care with their inaugural Dunkability Challenge, providing tea and biscuits to seven care homes across Scotland. This challenge was designed to bring people together, to keep that joyful Olympic spirit alive, and to promote wellbeing in our elderly communities across Scotland.

“At Aldi Scotland, we believe in the power of simple pleasures to create joy and it’s clear from the enthusiasm across them all that this challenge did just that. We’re delighted to see the Belmont Caramel Wafer earn its place as the ultimate dunking biscuit.”

Renaissance Care has 17 homes across Scotland in areas including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Lanarkshire. The private care homes vary in size and style, ranging from small boutique-style residential care homes with 20 rooms to larger purpose-built care homes for assisted living offering specialist nursing and dementia care.

For more information about Renaissance Care please visit: https://www.renaissance-care.co.uk/our-homes

Bunty Smith, 92

Those looking to compete in their own Dunkability Challenge, can purchase The Belmont Caramel Wafer Biscuit 224g, Belmont Digestive Biscuits 400g, and Specially Selected All Butter Shortbread Fingers 160g from your local Aldi store now. You can find your nearest Aldi store here.