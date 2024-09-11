The Lion at Basford declared 'top dog' of pup-friendly pubs

The Lion at Basford in Nottingham, East Midlands, has earned the prestigious title of Britain’s Best Dog-Friendly Pub.

That’s according to Rover.com, the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care and its expert Tavern Testers, who have meticulously inspected over 110 pubs up and down the country.

Leading the pack among pubs nationwide, The Lion at Basford stands out as a canine haven, with every detail designed with dog lovers in mind. From plush dog beds and cushions piled high, to treats and doggy ice cream on demand, and even staff trained in first aid for dogs. The Lion at Basford is setting the gold standard for dog-friendly hospitality in the UK, making it the ulti-mutt destination for pups and their people alike.

The Burnt Stump in Nottingham, West End Bar in Scotland, and The Punch House in Wales were also highly commended for their proactive pup-pleasing efforts.​​​​ Rover’s Tavern Tester’s in-depth reviews judged pubs on a range of factors including their booking systems, pup accessibility, welcoming atmosphere, staff communication, doggie facilities, pet safety, dog behaviour policies and overall experience.

BEST DOG-FRIENDLY PUB PER REGION

East Midlands – The Lion at Basford

Scotland – West End Bar

Wales – The Punch House

East of England – The Chequers

West Midlands – The British Oak

South East – The Spindle & Thread

Yorkshire – The Dog and Gun

North East – The Keel Row

South West – The Hope & Anchor

North West – The Maltings

London – Lord Palmerston

Rover's Dog-Friendly Pub Awards celebrate the establishments that truly go above and beyond in creating a welcoming and homely environment for four-legged friends. The awards come as new research from Rover reveals that dogs aren't just welcome in pubs – they’re becoming an essential part of pub culture. In fact, 43% of Brits believe dogs are integral to the pub experience, with more than half (59%) even saying they’d prefer being around canines than kids when enjoying their local!

Taking it a step further, an impressive 62% of the nation wishes all pubs were ‘dog-friendly’ while others advocate for designated areas for children, allowing dogs to roam freely in other parts of the pub (31%).

With pubs at the centre of Brit's social scenes, it’s no surprise that almost 3 out of 4 (71%) Brits see dogs as great icebreakers. According to Rover, 41% of dog owners even bring their furry companions along on pub dates, and for many, it’s puppy love with more than a quarter (28%) of pub-goers having met their partners through their dogs. For those still searching for their special someone, 53% have used their dog as an excuse to strike up a conversation with a stranger, and 40% have made lifelong friends, all thanks to a canine connection.

Adem Fehmi, Canine Behaviourist at Rover comments: “Our 11 tavern-testing pet owners have been busy surveying pubs across the nation to find the most dog-friendly pubs. Scoring extremely highly on factors such as doggy amenities, hospitality, and dog-friendly policies, we’re delighted that The Lion at Basford has been recognised for their efforts in making their pub a wonderfully welcome place for canine friends to visit.”

Ella Wolfenden, Landlady at The Lion at Basford, comments: “We've always rolled out the red carpet for our canine customers—from doggy ice cream to a first aid kit behind the bar. We're chuffed to have been named the UK’s most dog-friendly pub by Rover, and the award will be sitting proudly behind the bar, not too far from the jar of free dog treats! We’ve created an environment where dogs can socialise, eat, drink, and enjoy the pub just like their owners. We're extremely proud to see how much the dogs love it here, and this award is the perfect recognition of that."

For pet parents taking their dogs to the pub for the first time, Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist and Tavern Tester selector for the Dog-Friendly Pub Awards advises on how to help socialise your dog in a new environment:

Be-gin at home

Create a cosy setup at home or in the garden with a table, chairs, and some drinks. Keep your dog on a lead and offer them a long-lasting chew or a food-dispensing toy to help them relax. Start with brief, positive training sessions and gradually increase the duration. This will help to alleviate some of the unfamiliarity of the pub environment when you finally head out.

Pup-pare

Before stepping into the pub, give your dog a chance to take in the new surroundings from a safe distance. Reward their calm and curious behaviour with treats, toys, and plenty of praise. Ensure you move at a pace that’s comfortable for your pooch, allowing them the time they need to feel at ease in this new environment.

Bar-king indoors

If your usually quiet dog starts barking indoors, try to decipher why your dog is barking, whether they appear to be overwhelmed, looking for attention, or are simply feeling excitable. Observe their body language and relocate your dog to a quieter, more secluded area of the pub to help them feel calmer. Once they’ve relaxed, reward them with praise and a tasty treat to reinforce the quiet behaviour.

Pawsitively essential

In addition to a lead, poo bags, and toys, consider bringing a portable bed, mat, or settle pad to the pub. Introduce these comfort items to your dog at home first, so they associate them with relaxation. This will help give your pup a familiar and cosy spot to settle down at the pub.